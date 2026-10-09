Three Nowshera Police Personnel Reportedly Abducted On Kohat Road

Police said the three personnel had left in a private car at 2pm, carrying official weapons. They have not been reachable since their departure.

Police have received information that members of a banned organisation have set up a checkpoint on the CPEC Road near Khairabad in Kohat.

Also Read: Nine Khawarij killed in intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan

According to the police spokesperson, masked suspects have also seized the personnel's official weapons and wireless communication set.

Police said an operation involving SHOs from all police stations in Nowshera and a large contingent of police personnel is underway to recover the abducted officers safely.