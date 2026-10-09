Land Dispute Sparks Tribal Clashes In South Waziristan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Khan Wazir

An exchange of fire broke out between the Wazir and Mehsud tribes over a land dispute in the Newz Mir border area of Upper South Waziristan, near North Waziristan, triggering tension in the area.

The firing was stopped following the intervention of the local administration and police, while negotiations between the two sides are expected to take place at 10am today to resolve the dispute.

According to sources, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Taimur, Assistant Commissioner Razmak Tufail Muhammad and DSP Razmak Jamshed Khan supervised efforts to defuse the situation. SHO Razmak Shazid Khan and Naib Tehsildar Razmak Sher Bahadur reached the site, contacted both sides and helped stop the firing through negotiations.

Also Read: Three Nowshera police personnel reportedly abducted on Kohat Road

Sources said the authorities obtained an assurance from the Wazir side that it would refrain from firing until 10am today. Meanwhile, SHO Makeen Attaullah Mehsud and his team contacted the Mehsud side, which also provided a written assurance that it would not open fire until 10am and would avoid escalating tensions.

According to police sources, negotiations between the two sides are expected at 10am today, with efforts to resolve the land dispute peacefully through mutual consultation.

Meanwhile, local sources have expressed concerns that further firing or the use of heavy weapons remains a possibility. The administration and local elders are expected to monitor the situation and maintain contact between the two sides to prevent further escalation.