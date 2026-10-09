Ukraine Open To Restoring Dialogue With South Korea Despite Seoul's Decision To Recall Ambassador MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said this to journalists, according to Ukrinform.

According to Tykhyi, this week the ministry invited the Republic of Korea's ambassador to Ukraine to present the Ukrainian position and seek constructive solutions.

“We conveyed the Ukrainian side's position to him. We are convinced that diplomacy should prevail over emotions. Despite Seoul's decision to recall its ambassador, Ukraine remains open to restoring constructive dialogue – even if it takes time,” the diplomat said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the South Korean government decided to recall its ambassador in Kyiv over differences regarding the situation involving prisoners of war from North Korea.

Earlier, the South Korean presidential office expressed“deep regret” over what Seoul said was Ukraine's denial of an agreement not to disclose information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea.

n president threatens action against Ukraine over statements on North Korean POW

Presidential Communications Adviser Dmytro Lytvyn wrote on Facebook that there had been no non-disclosure agreement and that it would be wrong to conceal where the prisoners were being transferred. In response to a request from Yonhap, the Presidential Office explained that Kyiv had disclosed only the fact of the transfer without revealing details of the process.

South Korea later received an apology from Ukraine for disclosing information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul. However, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said the apology did not meet the government's expectations.