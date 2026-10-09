Zelensky, Costa Discuss Russian Strikes, EU Aid, Opening Of Negotiating Clusters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I spoke with President of the European Council António Costa. I am grateful to António for his clear and principled stance in condemning Russian strikes against our people and for his condolences,” he said.

The head of state recalled that in recent days alone, Russian strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities had killed 78 people and injured 215.

“This is a brutal Russian escalation – terror against people and life. And it is important that leaders do not ignore what is happening,” Zelensky said.

He also expressed gratitude for the €1.2 billion tranche that Ukraine received yesterday. The President assured that the funds would be used for defense, including drones.

“We are working to secure other necessary decisions as well. We discussed the timeline for opening the next negotiating clusters, the winter energy package, and further financial support. We agreed to meet in the near future – the three of us: António Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, and I,” Zelensky stressed.

He also briefed Costa on contacts and meetings with the U.S. side that will take place in the coming days.

“Our team is already on its way. We appreciate Europe's support,” the President concluded.

Hungary greenlights opening of EU accession negotiations 2 and 3 – Sybiha

As reported by Ukrinform, European Council President António Costa expects the European Union to open two negotiating clusters on Ukraine's EU accession as early as next week, with the remaining clusters to be opened by the end of this year.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine