Ukraine Preparing Response To New Wave Of Russian Escalation Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Telegra post, Ukrinform reports.

“A report from Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa. First, we are preparing our responses to this wave of Russian escalation,” the head of state said.

He also emphasized that Ukraine is working through all available channels with partners who can provide additional support, including air defense systems and ammunition for F-16s.

Zelensky thanked every country willing to help.

“Third, we continue to fulfill the requests raised by combat corps and brigade commanders during meetings on the front lines,” the President said.

Zelensky, Costa discuss Russians, EU aid, opening of negotiating clusters

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said he expected partners to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, especially following the latest strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk, as well as provide Ukraine with additional means of protection, particularly air defense systems, and financial support.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram