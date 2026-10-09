Russia Attacks One Of Kyiv's Key Energy Facilities Energy Minister
“Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible. The Russian drone attack is still ongoing. All services are involved,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.Read also: Zelensky on Russian attack: Infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions hit, energy sector key target
As reported by Ukrinform, as of the evening of October 8, a large-scale emergency power outage occurred in Kyiv following the attack on energy facilities. DTEK said that scheduled outage timetables were not in effect.
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