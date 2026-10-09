Parliament, Government Set Key Bills Needed For Ukraine's Funding

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said this in a joint Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“The Parliament and the Government share a common task – to ensure the timely adoption of decisions needed to fulfill Ukraine's international commitments and secure financial support from partners. Ahead of an important plenary week, we held a joint working meeting with members of the Government and Parliament. We agreed on legislative priorities and further steps toward adopting key bills,” the statement said.

The priorities primarily concern European integration initiatives and decisions under the Ukraine Facility, the IMF program and other agreements with international partners.

The adoption of the relevant bills is crucial not only for Ukraine to fulfill its commitments but also for the timely receipt of international funding.

Stefanchuk and Koretskyi noted that amid the difficult situation with public finances, adopting legislative initiatives is one of the shared priorities of the Government and Parliament.

The officials assured that the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers are coordinating their work at all levels. They are working with relevant parliamentary committees, parliamentary factions and groups to ensure that the bills receive proper consideration and that the necessary explanations are provided for each of them.

“On October 12, plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada will begin, with priority given to considering bills needed to fulfill Ukraine's international commitments. At the same time, the Government is accelerating implementation of its part of the commitments. By October 15, all necessary decisions at the government level must be adopted,” they said.

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Koretskyi and Stefanchuk emphasized that they share a common understanding of their responsibility and the importance of every decision.

“A challenging plenary week lies ahead, but our task remains unchanged: to deliver results that will determine the country's financial resilience, the European integration process and the trust of our international partners,” the officials concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Verkhovna Rada plans to begin its work on October 12 and consider a number of important bills, including those related to European integration and unblocking the EU accession negotiation clusters.