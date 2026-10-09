Over 130 Children Remain In Mandatory Evacuation Zone In De-Occupied Part Of Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Elvina Osmanova, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration's Department of Internal and Information Policy, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Due to the difficult security situation, mandatory evacuation of residents and a ban on entry for families with children have been introduced in some settlements of the Kherson, Beryslav and Kakhovka districts. Currently, 132 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone," Osmanova said.

Specifically, two children remain in the Mylivka community, while 14 children have been evacuated; 125 children remain in the Kherson community, while 540 have been evacuated; two children remain in the city of Beryslav, and three in the village of Stanislav.

More than 34,000 civilians, including 436 children, remain in Sumy region's mandatory evacuation zone

According to Osmanova, courts have ruled that the children remaining in Beryslav and Stanislav should be removed from their families without terminating parental rights, as their parents refused to evacuate. However, the children have not yet been evacuated due to the difficult security situation.

"Evacuation is complicated by mined routes, the threat of Russian drone strikes and artillery shelling. Each such operation requires special caution and careful coordination," she said.

Osmanova stressed that despite the danger, the evacuation is continuing. The main task is to evacuate people from areas under fire and save their lives, with the safety of children being the top priority. She stressed that the evacuation of children remains under the constant supervision of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As reported, more than half a tonne of food was delivered by drones to frontline Beryslav in the Kherson region, where about 300 civilians, including two children, still remain.

Photo: Ministry for Communities and Territories Development