Ukrainian Negotiating Team To Meet Witkoff, Kushner In US On Oct 9

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a meeting with journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Ukrainian negotiating team will meet tomorrow, on Friday, in the United States with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. And on our side, there will be Budanov, Kyslytsya, Arakhamia and Umerov," Zelensky said.

According to him, a meeting with the European team is also expected in the coming days, which will join the Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams.

"I expect our team to already be back in Kyiv on Monday morning, and I will receive all the details of the negotiations. Then I will be able to answer your questions in greater detail," he said.

We will waste time if we play around with Russian compromises – Zelensky

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian side is aware of all the current issues that need to be discussed during the meetings, including bringing financial assistance to Ukraine closer and strengthening air defense.

Zelensky added that he hoped for positive results from cooperation with European, U.S. and Asian countries.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine