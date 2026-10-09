Ukrainian Negotiating Team To Meet Witkoff, Kushner In US On Oct 9
"The Ukrainian negotiating team will meet tomorrow, on Friday, in the United States with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. And on our side, there will be Budanov, Kyslytsya, Arakhamia and Umerov," Zelensky said.
According to him, a meeting with the European team is also expected in the coming days, which will join the Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams.
"I expect our team to already be back in Kyiv on Monday morning, and I will receive all the details of the negotiations. Then I will be able to answer your questions in greater detail," he said.Read also: We will waste time if we play around with Russian compromises – Zelensky
According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian side is aware of all the current issues that need to be discussed during the meetings, including bringing financial assistance to Ukraine closer and strengthening air defense.
Zelensky added that he hoped for positive results from cooperation with European, U.S. and Asian countries.
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine
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