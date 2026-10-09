Zelensky: Strike On Yandex Data Center Was A Mirror Response To Russia's Actions
"We always respond in kind. You all know that they have been and are striking our data centers, so we responded to them," Zelensky said.
He added that he could not disclose all the details.Read also: Major internet outage hits Russia after strike on Yandex data center
As reported, Russia experienced a major internet outage following a strike on a Yandex data center.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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