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Zelensky: Strike On Yandex Data Center Was A Mirror Response To Russia's Actions

Zelensky: Strike On Yandex Data Center Was A Mirror Response To Russia's Actions


2026-10-09 03:44:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking to journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We always respond in kind. You all know that they have been and are striking our data centers, so we responded to them," Zelensky said.

He added that he could not disclose all the details.

Read also: Major internet outage hits Russia after strike on Yandex data center

As reported, Russia experienced a major internet outage following a strike on a Yandex data center.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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