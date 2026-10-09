Diesel Train Collides With Electric Locomotive In Lviv, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The diesel train driver sustained a leg injury in the collision. Four passengers are also receiving medical assistance.

The electric locomotive drivers were not injured.

The company said that all key railway specialists and emergency services had arrived at the scene to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident.

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