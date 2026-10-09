Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Diesel Train Collides With Electric Locomotive In Lviv, Casualties Reported

Diesel Train Collides With Electric Locomotive In Lviv, Casualties Reported


2026-10-09 03:44:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The diesel train driver sustained a leg injury in the collision. Four passengers are also receiving medical assistance.

The electric locomotive drivers were not injured.

The company said that all key railway specialists and emergency services had arrived at the scene to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Illustrative photo

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

MENAFN09102026000193011044ID1111781451



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search