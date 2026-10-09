Diesel Train Collides With Electric Locomotive In Lviv, Casualties Reported
The diesel train driver sustained a leg injury in the collision. Four passengers are also receiving medical assistance.
The electric locomotive drivers were not injured.
The company said that all key railway specialists and emergency services had arrived at the scene to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident.
Illustrative photo
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment