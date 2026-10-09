UK To Provide GBP 54M In Winter Support To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The UK government said this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

The GBP 54 million will go toward energy and humanitarian assistance to help Ukrainians through the winter, as Russia continues to leave Ukrainian communities without electricity.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine not just because it the front line of European and NATO security, but because it is at the heart of a global struggle to uphold the principles of justice and the rule of law. My message to Putin is clear – You cannot wait us out. Until you choose the path of peace, the UK will not relent in its support for Ukraine, our values, or our national security. You will remain a pariah," Miliband said.

Of this funding, GBP 20 million ($26.4 million) will be used to support Ukraine's energy security, with funding for teams making emergency repairs to Ukraine's energy grid following strikes, investment in back-up generators and solar power sources for blackouts and investment in new technologies to help Ukraine diversify power supplies.

Parliament, Government set key bills needed for Ukraine's funding

Another GBP 34 million ($44.9 million) will be allocated to protect and maintain heating and water for Ukrainian families ahead of the winter and provide direct cash to support, working with the Ukrainian government and aid partners on the ground including UNICEF, UNHCR and the Ukrainian Red Cross.

As reported, on October 8, the UK announced a new package of sanctions against Russia targeting its shadow fleet, oil companies, financial networks and suppliers of goods to the defense industry.