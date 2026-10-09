Khmara, Pistorius Discuss Ukraine's Key Needs To Protect Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The ministers focused, in particular, on increasing supplies of air defense systems, including interceptors for IRIS-T systems.

They also discussed the threat of Russian ballistic attacks. Khmara stressed that Ukraine was developing asymmetric responses and striking Russian launchers, with results already achieved in targeting such sites.

The ministers also raised the issue of industrial cooperation, joint drone production and sharing Ukraine's combat experience to strengthen Germany's security.

PM Jetten: Netherlands to help Ukraine with F-16 maintenance, spare parts and ammunition

Khmara thanked Germany for its critically important support. He stressed that the prompt delivery of ammunition for F-16 aircraft, which are already demonstrating high effectiveness against Russian drones, was of particular importance.

"With our partners' support, we are also developing solutions to protect our cities, including electronic warfare capabilities. We are analyzing their effectiveness in countering jet-powered Shaheds and scaling up what works," the minister said.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry