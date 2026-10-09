Russia Will Pay The Price For Strikes On Pryluky And Kramatorsk Zelensky
"Today I was in Pryluky. It is a terrible tragedy. They killed 22 people and wounded 54, with five children killed. It is simply a tragedy, a terrible tragedy, and they also wounded seven more children. And then there was a terrible attack in Kramatorsk today, with dozens of people killed," Zelensky said.
He said he had spoken with acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Major General Oleksandr Poklad.
"I will tell you frankly: Ukraine certainly does not respond to children. We do not and never will do that. But certain adults will soon receive a response. No details," Zelensky said.Read also: Russian strike hits two buses and pedestrians in Kramatorsk: 30 killed, 20 injured
As reported, the clearing of rubble and structural debris following a Russian missile strike on Pryluky on October 7 has been completed. The attack killed 22 people, including five children.
Photo credit: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
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