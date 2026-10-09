Ukraine To Participate In Future Forces International Arms Exhibition And Forum In Prague

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent, citing the organizers.

It is expected that 27 Ukrainian companies will be represented at the exhibition -the same number as from the United Kingdom and Germany, while the United States will be represented by 33 participants and the Czech Republic by 226.

In total, more than 500 exhibitors from 38 countries have registered. They will showcase their solutions across an exhibition area of over 23,000 square meters. More than 9,000 visitors and over 1,000 delegates and VIP guests are expected to attend. Delegations from more than 70 countries, including Ukraine, will be in attendance.

The forum will feature approximately 40 conferences, expert panels, working sessions, and specialized events dedicated to current and future challenges in the fields of land, air, space, and cyber operations.

A significant portion of the program is devoted to autonomous and robotic systems. Nearly every panel will include lessons learned from current conflicts. The conference“The Future of Civil Security” will focus on the experience of military and civilian security operations in Ukraine, while“Internal Security and National Resilience” will address the protection of people and infrastructure, as well as ensuring the functioning of the state amid conflict and hybrid threats.

dedicated to military intelligence officers opens in Kyi

The Future Forces Exhibition & Forum is one of the region's largest events in the defense and security sector. It combines cutting-edge technologies with real-world operational experience. On this working platform, representatives of governments, armed forces, security and emergency services, international organizations, industry, research institutes, and academia come together to examine lessons from modern conflicts and find practical solutions for defense, security, and national resilience.

As reported by Ukrinform, a group of Members of the European Parliament is advocating for the creation of a European Defense Union that would work in close cooperation with NATO but would allow Europe to defend itself autonomously. Ukraine is set to become an important component of this union.

Archive photo: Future Forces