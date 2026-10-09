Serviceman Recruited By Russia While AWOL Detained For Directing Strikes On Ukrainian Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The operation to expose the suspect was carried out with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russian agent was a mobilized serviceman from the Poltava region who directed fire at the positions of his assault regiment and adjacent units of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The investigation established that the Russians were primarily interested in the coordinates of the largest concentrations of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and equipment, as well as training grounds where the suspect underwent combat training.

According to SBU cyber specialists, the man was recruited by Russian intelligence services after he was AWOL from his military unit and began looking for easy ways to make money through Telegram channels.

After being recruited, he was instructed to return from his unauthorized absence to his unit and gather intelligence to help direct Russian strikes.

The SBU documented the man transmitting the geolocation of his battalion's temporary deployment site to the Russians before leaving his military unit under the pretext of going to a hospital.

Instead of visiting a medical facility, he went into hiding at his home in Kremenchuk.

SBU exposes GRU agents who collected data on military personnel and guided strikes on Kharkiv

SBU officers took advance measures to secure the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the area of enemy intelligence activity and detained the spotter.

During searches, officers found a smartphone that was used to coordinate his actions with his Russian handler. To maintain secrecy, the agent used an anonymous chat and regularly deleted his correspondence.

SBU investigators notified the detainee that he was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU