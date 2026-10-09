Half A Tonne Each: Police Neutralize Two Unexploded Ballistic Missiles That Fell Near Homes In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv police communications department reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"Both warheads of the Iskander-M missiles, weighing about half a tonne each, fell near residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Police officers neutralized the dangerous elements of the warheads and prepared them for safe transportation," the statement said.

The agency said that the missile fragments were subsequently transported using specialized equipment, together with sappers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, to a temporary demolition site for further destruction.

Unexploded warhead of Russian missile found near Pryluky

Law enforcement officers reminded people that if they discover fragments of missiles, drones or other suspicious objects, they should not approach or touch them. Ukrainians should move to a safe distance and report the discovery by calling 101 or 102.

On September 29, 2026, police explosives experts neutralized the unexploded warheads of two ballistic missiles near residential buildings in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.