Pollsters Name Two Leaders In Electoral Support

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to a survey conducted by Rating Group on October 3–5, Ukrinform reports.

“We asked respondents whom they would vote for in the first round of a hypothetical presidential election in Ukraine. The top two in terms of electoral support are Volodymyr Zelensky (22.9%) and Valerii Zaluzhnyi (20.2%). They are followed by Petro Poroshenko (7.6%), Mykhailo Fedorov (7.6%) and Kyrylo Budanov (6.7%),” the report says.

It also noted that 5.4% of Ukrainians would support Andrii Biletskyi, 5.1% Dmytro Razumkov, 2.4% Serhii Prytula, 1.9% Yulia Tymoshenko, and 1.4% Yurii Boiko.

Pollsters noted that 4.5% of respondents would vote for another candidate, 5.2% would not take part in the election, while 9.2% were undecided.

The pollsters said the survey was conducted using the CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview) method – telephone interviews conducted with the assistance of a computer. The sample consisted of 1,000 respondents selected through a random sample of mobile phone numbers, covering Ukrainians aged 18 and over in all regions except temporarily occupied territories and areas without Ukrainian mobile coverage at the time of the survey. The results were weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

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The sample was representative by age, gender and type of settlement, with a margin of error of no more than 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

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