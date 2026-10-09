Mod: Thousands Of Service Members Return From AWOL Under Simplified Procedure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported this on Telegram.

“Thousands of service members have returned to their units under a simplified reintegration program following AWOL. This number is comparable to the personnel strength of two or three brigades,” the statement reads.

The ministry notes that a significant portion of the service members have returned specifically to combat positions. These are individuals who already possess the service experience and skills needed by the units. Upon their return, all of them have resumed receiving pay and other benefits and are once again carrying out their duties.

“Everyone who has returned to the ranks of the defenders is undoubtedly strengthening the military. Therefore, we view this outcome positively,” the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

The ministry thanked the units that participated in the program, reviewed applications, approved reports, and welcomed those returning to service.

Based on the number of actual returns, the top five included the 20th Separate“K-2” Unmanned Systems Brigade, the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 429th“Achilles” Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade.

The Ministry of Defense also singled out the“Charter” and“Azov” brigades of the Ukrainian National Guard.

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“We thank everyone who took the plunge and returned. It may not have been an easy decision, but it was definitely the right one,” the ministry concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, following the conclusion of the simplified voluntary return program from the AWOL on September 2, service members may return to duty under general conditions-through the Military Law Enforcement Service and reserve battalions.

Photo: Ministry of Defense, illustrative