Estonian Rescuers Deliver Equipment Shipment To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ERR reported this.

Two large containers of rescue equipment were sent to Ukraine, including helmets, protective clothing, motor pumps, generators, fire hoses, and a mini-tractor. A delegation from the Rescue Department delivered the equipment in Vyshneve, Kyiv region.

According to Margo Klaos, Director General of the Rescue Department, the agency maintains close cooperation with its Ukrainian counterparts.

“We must not forget that Russian aggression extends far beyond the front lines, and it is the rescue workers who have to deal with the aftermath of these attacks. Ukraine is expected to face its harshest winter since the war began, and we are trying to help local rescue workers in every way we can,” Klaos added.

Tarmo Voltein, head of the administrative division of the Rescue Department and head of the humanitarian mission, noted that the intensity of Russian attacks has increased in recent weeks, particularly with the use of drones and missiles, which is causing equipment to be depleted rapidly.

In recent years, the Estonian Rescue Department has repeatedly provided Ukraine with vehicles and equipment-rescue vehicles, drones, protective suits for bomb disposal experts, helmets, and generators.

In 2023, following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, Estonia provided Ukraine with boats, fire hoses, pumps, absorbent materials, dry wetsuits, rubber boots, and life jackets to help deal with the aftermath of the flooding.

Ukraine receives more than 4,800 units of power equipment this year

As reported by Ukrinform, the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) approved a statement reaffirming its unwavering support for Ukraine's victory in the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation and emphasizing that Ukraine's victory and Moscow's strategic defeat are essential prerequisites for ensuring lasting and just peace and security in Europe.

Photo: Päästeamet