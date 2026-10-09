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Defense Forces Strike Russian Osa Air Defense System With Drones In Eastern Sector

Defense Forces Strike Russian Osa Air Defense System With Drones In Eastern Sector


2026-10-09 03:44:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Signum reported this on Facebook, posting a video of the combat operation.

“The enemy's 'Osa' air defense system was designed specifically to combat aerial targets. But this time, things didn't go according to plan. The 'beekeepers' from Signum changed the rules of the game,” the battalion noted.

Read also: Estonian rescuers deliver equipment shipment to Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces struck a rare Russian“Irbis” counter-battery radar stati on.

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UkrinForm

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