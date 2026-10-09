Defense Forces Strike Russian Osa Air Defense System With Drones In Eastern Sector

“The enemy's 'Osa' air defense system was designed specifically to combat aerial targets. But this time, things didn't go according to plan. The 'beekeepers' from Signum changed the rules of the game,” the battalion noted.

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