Russian Forces Lose Another 1,710 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
Also, as of October 9, Ukrainian defenders had already destroyed 12,402 (+3) enemy tanks, 25,509 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 50,950 (+67) artillery systems, 2,199 (+5) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,693 (+1) air defense systems, 443 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,908 (+18) ground-based robotic systems, 555,335 (+1,757) operational-tactical-level drones, 5,126 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships /boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 160,412 (+617) vehicles and tankers, and 4,810 (+4) units of specialized equipment belonging to the Russian Federation's armed forces.Read also: Defense Forces strike Russia n Osa air defense system with drones in eastern sector
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As reported by Ukrinform, 194 combat engagements took place on the front lines on October 8.
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