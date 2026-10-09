Russian Forces Lose Another 1,710 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours

Also, as of October 9, Ukrainian defenders had already destroyed 12,402 (+3) enemy tanks, 25,509 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 50,950 (+67) artillery systems, 2,199 (+5) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,693 (+1) air defense systems, 443 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,908 (+18) ground-based robotic systems, 555,335 (+1,757) operational-tactical-level drones, 5,126 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships /boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 160,412 (+617) vehicles and tankers, and 4,810 (+4) units of specialized equipment belonging to the Russian Federation's armed forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

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