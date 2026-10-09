Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 30 Times Since Evening, Injuring One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram as of Friday morning, according to Ukrinform.

The Russians used drones and aerial bombs in the attacks.

In particular, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk in the Nikopol District came under enemy fire. A 24-year-old woman was injured there and was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

In the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district, a fire broke out as a result of an attack by Russian troops.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Mykolaivska and Petropavlivska communities came under attack by the Russian army. Private homes and cars were damaged there.

Russian forces strikepetrovsk region nearly 10 times since evening, sparking fire

In the Samarivsky вistrict, Russian invaders targeted the Hubynska community-an administrative building was damaged.

The enemy also struck Pavlohrad and the Yurivska community in the Pavlohrad вistrict. Fires broke out there as a result of the attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 8, the Russian army attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times, killing two people and wounding two others.