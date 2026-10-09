Ukraine Reports 211 Frontline Clashes In Past 24 Hours, With Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors Seeing Heaviest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this in its summary as of 8:00 a.m. on October 9, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, yesterday the Russians carried out 83 airstrikes using 243 guided bombs. They also deployed 9,987 kamikaze drones and shelled populated areas and Defense Forces positions 2,444 times, including 19 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy shelling targeted, among others, Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Ulanove, Malushyne, Neskuchne, Seredyna-Buda, Volfyne, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Prohres, Hirky, Vovkivka, Studenok, and Kozache in Sumy region; as well as Kliusy, Liskivshchyna, and Kryvusha in Chernihiv region.

The Russian army carried out an airstrike on Hasychivka.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck nine key enemy targets, including four areas of troop concentration, a location where military equipment was concentrated, and two artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, the Russians carried out one assault operation and fired on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas 30 times, including twice with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks. The Russian army in this sector of the front attempted to advance toward Izbytske, Ternova, Vilcha, and Rybalchyne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attempted to improve their positions eight times, conducting assault operations toward Radkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and Myrovyi.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders carried out eight attacks toward Novoserhiivka, Novoselivka, Stavky, and Lyman. Their attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses were repelled.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians attacked twice in the areas of Ozerne and Lyman.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russian army carried out 12 attacks. It conducted offensive operations in the Kostiantynivka area, toward Kindrativka, Novoselivka, Toretsk, Stepy, and Rozkishne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders attacked 16 times, attempting to advance toward Vilne, Svitle, Dobropillia, Krasnopodillia, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched two assaults toward Vorone and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, according to updated information, Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 16 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward Rybne, Zlahoda, Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rivne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, and Kopani.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv region leave seven killed, 80 injured over past day

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian army attempted to attack twice toward Novopavlivka and Plavni.

In the Dnipro River sector, the invaders did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces neutralized more than 1,700 Russian invade s.

Photo: AFU General Staff