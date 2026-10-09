Russian Forces Strike Infrastructure In Odesa Overnight, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the city's military administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, there were no casualties. Utility workers quickly sealed the holes and cleaned up the area.

Half a tonne each: Police neutralize two unexploded ballistic missiles that fell near homes in

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 8, a combat module from a Russian drone was discovered in the Danube River in the Odesa region.