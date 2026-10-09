Azerbaijan's Block Train Traffic From China Rises 40% In 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) received 416 block trains from China in January-September 2026, marking a 40% increase compared with the same period last year.

Calculations show that approximately 297 block trains were received from China during the first nine months of 2025, according to local media sources. This means the number of block trains received from China increased by around 119 over the course of a year.

The 40% increase in the number of block trains arriving in Azerbaijan from China is a positive indicator of the country's growing role in transit transportation between Asia and Europe. The trend is also significant for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor.

However, the increase in the number of block trains does not necessarily mean that the tonnage of cargo transported or ADY's freight transportation revenues have grown at the same pace.

A more comprehensive assessment would require comparing additional indicators, including the number of containers transported, overall cargo volumes and freight transportation revenues.