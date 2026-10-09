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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video On His Visit To Turkmenistan

President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video On His Visit To Turkmenistan


2026-10-09 03:44:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A video highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to Turkmenistan was shared on his social media accounts.

AzerNEWS presents the video.

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AzerNews

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