Greece To Buy Weapons From United States

Greece is set to purchase approximately $4 billion worth of military equipment and defense systems from the United States under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement following the sixth round of the Greek-American Strategic Dialogue, held in Athens.

According to the statement, the planned purchases are intended to support Greece's long-term defense planning and strengthen interoperability between the armed forces of Greece and the United States. Athens and Washington also plan to explore additional opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry, particularly in advanced and innovative technologies.

The two countries have also completed arrangements for Greece to participate in a partnership program between the U.S. National Guard Bureau and the state of Florida. As part of the broader expansion of military cooperation, Greece is also expected to receive American-made Stryker armored vehicles.

The strategic dialogue was chaired by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in defense and security, as well as expand collaboration in areas such as counterterrorism and efforts to combat illegal migration.

The deal comes as Greece continues to modernize its armed forces and invest in new military capabilities. In recent years, Athens has significantly increased defense spending and expanded its cooperation with the United States and other NATO allies.

The growing military partnership also reflects Greece's broader effort to strengthen its position within NATO and improve the ability of its armed forces to operate alongside allied forces. For Washington, closer defense ties with Athens provide another important strategic partnership in the Eastern Mediterranean, a region that has become increasingly significant for European and transatlantic security.