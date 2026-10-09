China Expands Professions List Amid AI Development

China has updated its official list of professions to reflect the latest changes in the country's labor market and the rapid development of emerging industries.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People's Republic of China, together with several other government agencies, has added 11 new professions and 23 new types of professional specialties to the list. According to Xinhua, this is the eighth major update since 2019.

Among the new occupations are several related to China's rapidly developing low-altitude economy - a sector focused on the use of low-altitude airspace for drones, logistics, transportation, and other commercial activities.

The updated list includes drone swarm flight planners, low-altitude logistics specialists, and administrators of smart, connected low-altitude systems.

The digital economy has also received significant attention. New professions include engineering and technical specialists working with artificial intelligence and embodied AI-powered robots, as well as microgrid administrators responsible for managing decentralized energy systems.

Industry experts describe the updated list as a“barometer” of the labor market, reflecting the direction of China's industrial transformation and the growing demand for new technical skills.

According to Li Chang'an, a researcher at the Academy of Open Economy Research at the University of International Business and Economics, the emergence of new professions is a direct response to the expansion of new technologies, changes in market demand, and evolving consumer needs.

The update also highlights how quickly technology is changing the definition of a“traditional” job. Professions that barely existed a few years ago - from drone fleet management to AI-powered robotics - are now becoming recognized career paths.

China's universities are already responding to this shift. AI has become one of the most popular fields of study among Chinese students, as companies increasingly seek specialists capable of working with artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, and other advanced technologies.

The latest update suggests that China's labor market is moving toward a future in which human workers will increasingly collaborate with AI systems, autonomous machines, and intelligent infrastructure rather than simply compete with them.