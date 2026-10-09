Samsung Sets Quarterly Operating Profit Record

Samsung Electronics, South Korea's technology giant, reported a remarkable surge in operating profit in the third quarter of this year. The company's operating profit increased by 782.5% compared with the same period last year, reaching 107.4 trillion won, or approximately $80.2 billion.

The result represents the strongest quarterly growth in Samsung Electronics' history and extends a record-breaking streak that began in the fourth quarter of last year.

Revenue also reached a new high. In the third quarter, Samsung Electronics generated 195 trillion won in revenue, up 126.6% year on year. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter in which the company has set a new record for revenue.

Samsung's operating profit margin climbed to an unprecedented 55.1%, largely driven by strong demand for advanced semiconductors used in artificial intelligence systems and data centers.

The results highlight just how dramatically the global AI boom is reshaping the semiconductor industry. Companies are investing billions of dollars in AI infrastructure, creating huge demand for high-performance memory chips and other components - an area in which Samsung is one of the world's leading manufacturers.

The company's net profit, along with detailed results for its individual business divisions, is expected to be released later this month.

Samsung's latest figures also underline the growing importance of semiconductors to the South Korean economy. With AI development accelerating worldwide, the chip industry has become one of the key battlegrounds between major technology companies and a crucial driver of future economic growth.