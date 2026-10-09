Rubio: Ukraine War Seem To Be At A Stalemate

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the war in Ukraine seems to be at a stalemate. He warned that the situation is dangerous because it can lead to either a negotiated settlement, "in which each side has to give up something," or escalation.

He suggested that the escalation could be a sabotage campaign against NATO members and could "quickly turn what is a war between two countries into a much broader and far more dangerous regional conflict."

Rubio said the Trump administration would like to see a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine, "the sooner the better."

He added that Washington will continue to try to facilitate talks, but that it will not "invest in pointless processes if we can't make progress," arguing that this was "in many cases counterproductive."