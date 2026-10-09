Trump Purchased Up To $25M In Meta Stock In August
United States President Donald Trump bought up to $25 million in Meta Platforms Inc. stock in August, a new financial disclosure shared by CNBC on Thursday showed.
The US head of state also purchased up to $5 million in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) shares.
The filing showed a total of 517 securities transactions, worth up to $273.3 million. Other notable investments of up to $5 million were AT&T Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips Company, and Netflix Inc.
Meanwhile, Trump sold up to $5 million in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock, and up to $1 million in the Boeing Company, Dell Technologies Inc., Home Depot Inc., and Nvidia Corp. shares.
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