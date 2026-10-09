Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Trump Purchased Up To $25M In Meta Stock In August

Trump Purchased Up To $25M In Meta Stock In August


2026-10-09 03:44:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump bought up to $25 million in Meta Platforms Inc. stock in August, a new financial disclosure shared by CNBC on Thursday showed.

The US head of state also purchased up to $5 million in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) shares.

The filing showed a total of 517 securities transactions, worth up to $273.3 million. Other notable investments of up to $5 million were AT&T Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips Company, and Netflix Inc.

Meanwhile, Trump sold up to $5 million in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock, and up to $1 million in the Boeing Company, Dell Technologies Inc., Home Depot Inc., and Nvidia Corp. shares.

MENAFN09102026000195011045ID1111781426



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search