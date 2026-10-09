Death Toll In Istanbul Building Collapse Rises To Five, Rescue Operations Halted

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in Istanbul's Maltepe district has risen to five, and search-and-rescue operations at the site have been halted.

The Turkish television channel TRT Haber reported the development.

Earlier reports said that two people had died and 10 had been rescued. All those affected were local residents.

The incident occurred on the morning of October 8 in the Cevizli neighborhood on Istanbul's Asian side. Three floors on one side of the building collapsed. A textile workshop and commercial premises were located on the lower floors.

According to local authorities, the building was constructed in 1987 and originally had five floors. Two additional floors were subsequently added illegally.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident. By order of the prosecutor's office, the architect who designed the building and the person responsible for overseeing the construction work have been detained.