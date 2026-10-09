Baku And Yerevan Hold Technical Talks On Power Lines Under TRIPP Project

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a technical meeting in the Armenian city of Goris on October 8 to discuss the installation of electricity transmission lines within the framework of the TRIPP project.

According to Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting brought together representatives of relevant government agencies from both countries to examine technical matters associated with the proposed power infrastructure.

The discussions focused on issues related to the installation of power lines, with the two sides exchanging views on different technical aspects of the project.

Particular attention was given to coordination between the responsible agencies and identifying the next steps necessary to advance the planned work.

The meeting represents another instance of direct technical engagement between Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities over infrastructure connectivity.

TRIPP, or the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, is a proposed connectivity initiative intended to facilitate transport and communications through Armenian territory, including links between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The project forms part of broader efforts to establish regional connections following developments in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

Alongside transport infrastructure, electricity transmission links could contribute to strengthening cross-border energy connectivity and creating opportunities for future regional energy cooperation.

However, the Cabinet of Ministers did not announce any agreements on the precise route of the proposed power lines, their transmission capacity, financing arrangements or a timetable for construction.

The October 8 meeting was therefore focused on technical consultations and interagency coordination rather than the formal launch of construction works.