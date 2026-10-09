President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Strengthens Its Position As One Of The Region's Key Transport Hubs

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“Azerbaijan is consistently strengthening its position as one of the region's key transport hubs, ensuring reliable transit along the North-South and East-West international corridors,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a limited-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

“In the first half of 2026, the volume of transit cargo through Azerbaijan increased by 10 percent, reaching nearly 8 million tons. Our medium-term goal is to increase cargo transportation through Azerbaijan along the East-West and North-South routes to 15 million tons in each direction,” the head of state emphasized.