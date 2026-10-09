President Ilham Aliyev Arrived At Awaza Complex To Attend Meeting Of CIS Council Of Heads Of State

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Awaza Complex in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Azerbaijan and other heads of state and government attending the event then posed together for a family photo.