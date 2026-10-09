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President Ilham Aliyev: Over The Past Years, The CIS Has Established Itself As A Demand-Driven Platform For Maintaining Political Dialogue

President Ilham Aliyev: Over The Past Years, The CIS Has Established Itself As A Demand-Driven Platform For Maintaining Political Dialogue


2026-10-09 03:44:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“This year, the Commonwealth of Independent States marks its thirty-fifth anniversary. Over the past years, the CIS has established itself as a demand-driven platform for maintaining political dialogue, developing mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthening ties between our countries,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a limited-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

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