President Ilham Aliyev: Over The Past Years, The CIS Has Established Itself As A Demand-Driven Platform For Maintaining Political Dialogue

“This year, the Commonwealth of Independent States marks its thirty-fifth anniversary. Over the past years, the CIS has established itself as a demand-driven platform for maintaining political dialogue, developing mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthening ties between our countries,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a limited-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

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