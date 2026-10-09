Janet Remmington
- Research Associate, Humanities Research Centre (and African Literature Department, University of the Witwatersrand), University of York
Janet Remmington is a writer, scholar and publisher. Hailing from Johannesburg, she studied in Cape Town, London, Oxford and York. Her research and writing focuses on African literatures and cultures and South African history. She was co-editor of Sol Plaatje's Native Life in South Africa: Past and Present (Wits University Press, 2016), which won the 2018 Edited Collection Prize from South Africa's Institute for Humanities and the Social Sciences. She is a research associate at the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of York, and she was a 2022 writing fellow at the Institute of Advanced Study at the University of Johannesburg.Experience
- –present Associate, Humanities Research Centre, University of York
- 2021 University of York, PhD / English and Related Literature
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