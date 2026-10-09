Oliver Davis

Professor and Head of the Department of French, University College Cork

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I research 'political technologies' in French philosophy, theory, literature and society. This includes the history of policing and imprisonment in France, the critique of (in)security discourse and work on specific (in)security technologies, as well as the political theory of radical democracy. I also conduct research in the psychedelic humanities, in queer theory and on conspiracy theory and mis/disinformation discourse. From 2021 to 2026 I served as Executive Editor of the journal Modern & Contemporary France.

–present Professor and Head of the Department of French, University College Cork

2003 University of Oxford, DPhil / French

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