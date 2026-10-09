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Hannah Sarah Wauchope

Hannah Sarah Wauchope


Date: 2026-10-09 03:43:07

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Ecology & Conservation, University of Edinburgh
Profile Articles

I'm a conservation scientist and ecologist interested in how we quantify biodiversity, and our impacts upon it, for management, policy and finance. I focus on the methods we use, and test these in applications across scales, from the local to the global.

Some of my work has included developing a framework to understand how nature markets quantify biodiversity, developing methods for understanding the impacts of interventions on populations using time series data, and applying this to assess how well protected areas affect waterbird species across the world, developing methods to better estimate confidence in apparent changes in populations through time, and mapping how well species are represented in protected areas across the Arctic and Antarctic.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Ecology & Conservation, University of Edinburgh
Education
  • 2020 The University of Cambridge, PhD in Conservation Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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