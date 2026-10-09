Eoghan Kelly

Postdoctoral research fellow, Queen Mary University of London

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I lead the Polling London project at the Mile End Institute of Queen Mary University of London.

I hold a PhD in voting behaviour in Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland from Queen's University Belfast. I have previously worked on the Scottish Election Study at the University of Edinburgh and run election projection sites for elections in Ireland and the devolved parts of the UK.

I have taught Irish Politics at Trinity College Dublin and Research Methods at Queen's Univeristy Belfast.



2025–present Postdoctoral research fellow, Queen Mary, University of London

2025–2026 Research fellow, Trinity Collge Dublin

2024–2025 Lecturer & Convener, Queen's University, Belfast 2024–2025 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Edinburgh



2024 Queen's University, Belfast, PhD Politics

2017 University of Konstanz, Germany, MA European Governance

2016 Univeristat Pompeu Fabra, MRes European Governance 2015 University of Galway, BA History, Sociology & Politics



2026 Public Money & Management, The legacy of 'cash for ash' in Northern Ireland: instrumental, cultural, and myth perspectives

2026 Scottish Election Analysis 2026, MRPs: A false dawn

2024 Irish Political Studies, Dawn of the post-Paisley era? The 2024 UK General Election in Northern Ireland 2023 Party Politics, Unionist unity? Strategic voting at Scottish parliamentary elections

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