Kezia Barker

I have been an academic at LJMU since 2023. My research explores how people and governments envisage and respond to the future as risky or catastrophic. Since 2016, this has included ethnographically-grounded research with preppers, survivalists, bushcraft and foraging enthusiasts in the UK.

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