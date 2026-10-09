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Kezia Barker

Kezia Barker


Date: 2026-10-09 03:43:05

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Environmental Futures, Liverpool John Moores University
Profile Articles

I have been an academic at LJMU since 2023. My research explores how people and governments envisage and respond to the future as risky or catastrophic. Since 2016, this has included ethnographically-grounded research with preppers, survivalists, bushcraft and foraging enthusiasts in the UK.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Environmental Futures, Liverpool John Moores University
Education
  • 2008 UCL, PhD in Geography

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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