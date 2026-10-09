C. Scott Watson

I am a UKRI Future Leaders Fellow leading the project: Glacial Lake Observatory for Flood Hazards Impacted by Changing Climate (GLO-FHICC). I investigate lake development processes, glacier change, and glacier-related flood hazards to enhance disaster preparedness and increase water security across High-Mountain Asia. The project integrates satellite data, numerical modelling, and fieldwork to provide the foundations for systematic and open access glacial lake monitoring.

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