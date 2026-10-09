PhD Candidate, Geography and Environment, Western University

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Richard Bloomfield is passionate about improving the social and environmental sustainability of food production and has taught numerous business management and entrepreneurship courses at the undergraduate level. In addition, he co-founded Urban Roots London in 2017, a non-profit urban farm that is addressing issues around food access. In late 2019 he co-founded Sidetrack Café where many of his passions intersect. Richard completed a Bachelor of Arts in Globalization Studies from Huron University and his HBA from the Ivey Business School. Later he completed a Masters of Business Administration from Ivey as well.

He is currently a PhD candidate in the Geography and Environment department at Western University studying the political economy of agri-food systems and examining current farmland policy, ownership dynamics, and alternative land-use models to support next or first-generation farmers in Ontario.



2023–present PhD Candidate, in Geography and Environment, Western University

2020–present Assistant Professor, in Management and Organizational Studies, Huron University College

2017–2020 Lecturer, in Management and Organizational Studies, Huron University College 2014–2017 Lecturer, Ivey Business School at Western University

Experience