Associate Professor, Politics & International Relations; Director, Sustainability Hub, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

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Maria Armoudian an associate professor at the University of Auckland. Her research specializes in the intersections of media, politics, sustainability, human rights, and good government. She is the author of three books (Lawyers Beyond Borders: Advancing International Human Rights through Local Laws and Courts, Reporting from the Danger Zone: Frontline Journalists, their Jobs and an Increasingly Perilous Future, and Kill the Messenger: The Media's Role in the Fate of the World) along with dozens of articles and book chapters. She founded the Scholars' Circle radio program, which she anchors.

–present Politics & International Relations, University of Auckland

2013 University of Southern California, Ph.D.

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