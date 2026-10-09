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Isabella Morgante

Isabella Morgante


Date: 2026-10-09 03:43:01

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, University of British Columbia
Profile Articles

- Fifth year PhD candidate studying the impact of climate change on oceans and fisheries.
- Masters of Science in Computational Ecology and Evolution (Imperial College London, 2020)
- BEng in Mechanical Engineering (University of Bristol, 2017)

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, University of British Columbia
Education
  • Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, UBC, Oceans and Fisheries

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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