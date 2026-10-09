Isabella Morgante

- Fifth year PhD candidate studying the impact of climate change on oceans and fisheries. - Masters of Science in Computational Ecology and Evolution (Imperial College London, 2020) - BEng in Mechanical Engineering (University of Bristol, 2017)

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