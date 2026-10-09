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Cedric Schaack

Cedric Schaack


Date: 2026-10-09 03:43:00

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Wake Forest University
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We are interested in developing new chiral organic materials. Incorporating chirality into organic electronic materials offers a new avenue for enhancing their functionalities beyond transparency, flexibility, and specific bandgaps. We will address the significant knowledge gap in understanding the impact of chirality on electronic transitions, critical for designing efficient and tunable optoelectronic materials for applications like displays, sensing, and spintronics.

Our immediate goal is the development of new electroluminescent chiral fluorophores and our research extends to organic electrochemical transistors (OECT), magnetism and chiroptical devices.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Wake Forest University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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