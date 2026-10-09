James Hopeward

Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering, Adelaide University

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I'm an environmental engineer with a passion for helping the world navigate a path toward a future that prioritises the wellbeing of people and nature. As an Associate Professor at Adelaide University, I teach courses in Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience as well as Advanced Environmental and Climate Risk. In my research, I apply simplified models to grapple with big-picture problems (such as climate change, limits to growth and the green energy transition) as well as local-scale solutions (such as green infrastructure and local food systems).

–present Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering, Adelaide University

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