Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania

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Vaughan Cruickshank is a former school teacher who is now a Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education (HPE) and Program Director of the BEd(HPE) program at the University of Tasmania. He teaches a variety of practical and theoretical subjects to predominantly BEd(HPE) students and is also closely involved in the BEd(HPE) Professional Experience program. Vaughan's research interests include health and physical education, health literacy, male primary teachers, and how we can keep people active and healthy throughout their lives.

–present Course Co-ordinator – Health and Physical Education, Maths/Science, Faculty of Education, University of Tasmania

Experience