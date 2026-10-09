Joel Lexchin



Associate professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto

Professor Emeritus of Health Policy and Management, York University, Canada University of Sydney

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Lexchin has been writing and publishing about pharmaceutical policy issues for the past 40 years. He is the author or co-author of over 240 peer-reviewed papers on a wide range of topics in this area, including: drug regulation, pharmacosurveillance, drug promotion, research and development, access to medications in developing countries and physician prescribing behaviour. He has been a consultant on these and other issues to the Ontario provincial government, various parts of the Canadian federal government, the government of New Zealand, the Australian National Prescribing Service and the World Health Organization. His book Private profits versus public policy: the pharmaceutical industry and the Canadian state was published by University of Toronto Press in 2016 and his most recent book Doctors in denial: why Big Pharma and the Canadian medical profession are too close for comfort was published in 2017 by Lorimer. In 2012 he was elected as a Fellow in the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences. He is listed by Stanford University's among the world's top 2% most widely cited scientists.

–present Affiliate - pharmaceutical policy, University of Sydney

1977 University of Toronto, MD

ExperienceEducation